Leonardo DiCaprio's '25 Year Old' Dating Rule Results In A User Digging Madonna Too Follows A Similar Pattern?

Singer Madonna’s dating history has been compared to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s.

Social media users have found the similarity between Madge and Leo’s “dating rule” as they found out that the Queen of Pop has only been dating men at least 28 years younger for nearly two decades, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, September 14 that the 64-year-old pop star Madonna has dated men a minimum of 28 years her junior since her 2008 divorce from Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger than her.

Madonna’s current beau, model Andrew Darnell, is 41 years behind her. At just 23, he falls right between her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon and 21-year-old son Rocco Ritchie.

Prior to dating Darnell, Madonna was romantically linked to dancer Ahlamalik Williams, who is 36 years younger than her. In 2018, Madge also dated model Kevin Sampaio, who is 28 years younger.

According to a friend, Madonna indeed loves to date younger men. “She likes the idea of a guy being younger than her daughter. It announces her desirability to the world. Some people may see her as a vampire, feeding off of the young, but, in her mind, she is forever youthful and this helps to prove it,” the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker’s pal told the New York Post.

Upon learning of what appeared to be Madonna’s dating rule, social media users turned to Twitter to pour their thoughts, with many comparing it to Dicaprio’s.

“Since 1998, Leonardo Dicaprio only dates chicks at most 25 year old,” one person tweeted. A second chimed in, “Did Leo learn it from her? I mean, he loves dating women who are under 25.”

Someone else pointed out, “I guess that means Madonna likes her men slightly older than Leonardo DiCaprio like his women,” while another simply replied to Page Six’s tweet with a GIF of the ‘Titanic’ star laughing while holding a glass of what appeared to be champagne.

A separate user added, “If Leo can do it… So can she. In other words. If she doesn’t bothered by it, why would anyone else do.”

DiCaprio’s rumoured dating rule made headlines lately following his recent split from Camila Morrone, who turned 25 years old on June 16, and his attempt to pursue Gigi Hadid, who is 27 years old. Even Kenan Thompson made a savage joke about Leo’s alleged desire to date younger women at the 2022 Emmys.

During his opening monologue, Kenan hilariously mocked the actor’s dating life while discussing Zendaya’s age.

