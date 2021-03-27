Chemtrails Over The Country Club has landed Lana Del Rey her fifth U.K. number one.

The singer’s latest release debuts at the top of the Official Albums Chart, tying her with Celine Dion for the fifth most U.K. number ones by a female solo artist, following the success of previous projects Born To Die, Ultraviolence, Lust For Life, and Norman F**king Rockwell.

Besides Lana Del Rey and Celine, other female artists who made it to the top of these charts multiple times are Madonna (12), Kylie Minogue (eight), Barbra Streisand (six), and Taylor Swift (six).

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ was also a hit with vinyl fans, shifting 16,700 copies of the record version, setting a new mark as the fastest-selling vinyl of the century for a female artist.

Lana Del Rey‘s achievement forces Justin Bieber to settle for second place with Justice, ahead of Wild West by Central Cee, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles’ Fine Line, which rounds out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Nathan Evans’ sea shanty, Wellerman, has picked up a second week in first place on the U.K. singles countdown. Latest Trends by A1 & J1 holds steady at two, and Bieber is a new entry at three with Peaches. (MT/WNWC/LOT)

