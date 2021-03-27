British singer Lewis Capaldi is postponing all of his live commitments in 2021 to concentrate on completing his second album.

The Someone You Loved star has decided to take another year off touring due to the uncertainty regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and instead plans to spend the rest of the year focusing on the follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

In a lengthy Instagram post to his 5.5 million followers, Lewis Capaldi opened his message with some optimism: “Just want to start off this wee note by saying how class (great) it is to see things looking more hopeful for the world after an absolutely horrible year.

Lewis Capaldi continued, “I’ve been looking back at the madness of my life for the last little while and feeling really grateful to be able to call this music carry on a job for the past few years.”

He then confessed he has been “terrified” about ensuring his second album lives up to the standard of his first, and although he’s “really excited” about his new material, he needs more downtime to continue concentrating on perfecting his tunes.

“Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record stuff I’ve been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album,” he explained.

“For that reason, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you.

“I hate the thought of letting anyone down, especially after the year we’ve just had but I know that, more than anything, getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand.”

Lewis concluded, “I’m really sorry I won’t be out there with you this year, but I’ll be back in 2022 with new music and a s**t load of shows in as many places as I can possibly get to across the world.”

Among the dates affected are the Isle of Wight Festival and TRNSMT – which takes place in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. (MT/BAN/LOT)

