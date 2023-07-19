Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed women celebrities on Instagram and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her posts on the platform or her public appearances. While she’s currently making headlines for her alleged brewing romance with actor Timothee Chalamet, her recent upload on Instagram donning an exposing dress is trending as she plays peak-a-b**b with her fans, giving a glimpse of her perfectly sculpted side-b**b. Scroll below to take a look.

Kylie has over 397 million followers on Instagram and often gives fans a sneak peek of her luxurious life. The reality star has two adorable kids, Stormi and Aire, with rapper Travis Scott and these little munchkins already have an enormous fan following on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest upload on Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a photo dump with a caption that read, “posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll”. As usual, the beauty looked terrific in the pictures, and in the first slide, she can be seen wearing a green coloured mini dress and looks gorgeous in the same.

The hottie also gave a glimpse of her athleisure look from her home gym, but what stole the show for us was her satin dress, where she gave a glimpse of her side-b**b. The halter neck dress came in blue pastel colour and elegantly covered her curves.

Take a look at the photos Here.

What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner exposing her side-b**b in her latest Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Russell Crowe Once Called George Clooney A ‘Sellout’ & A ‘Frank Sinatra Wannabe’ Sparking A Long-Standing Feud Only To Apologise Later With Poems & Music

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News