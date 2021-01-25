New couple alert!? Well, it seems to be getting truer by the day. If reports are anything to go by, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a new duo to look out for. Since last month, the pair, who have been casually dating, are taking their friendship forward with a further step in their relationship.

As per reports, the duo’s relationship recently turned romantic, and Kourtney is attracted to the drummer owing to his behaviour as a father.

As reported by E! Online, an insider said, “It’s been very low-key.” Talking further about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the source added, “They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

The source also informed the portal that Travis Barker had been interested in kicking things up a notch with Kourtney Kardashian for quite some time now. It is being reported that his attentiveness as a dad made him quite appealing to the mom of three.

Said the insider, “Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

For those who do not know, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker relationship rumours sparked once recently. The duo was recently spotted hanging out together in Palm Springs, California. A source has told the above-mentioned portal that the two are more than friends. The insider said, “It’s fairly new,” while adding that the two have been dating for “about a month or two.”

On Saturday, January 23, Kourtney shared some behind-the-scenes Instagram images of her relaxing day at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. A whole later, Travis also posted similar photos on his social handle.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick. This includes Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick. Travis Barker has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Landon Asher Barker and Alabama Luella Barker.

