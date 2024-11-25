Kirsten Dunst’s Interview with the Vampire breakout moment? Not the kiss with Brad Pitt. At 11, locking lips with a grown man felt weird. “I hated it so much,” Dunst admitted. He was like a brother to her, and as she put it, “Who wouldn’t be uncomfortable kissing their older brother?” Yeah, even if he’s Pitt.

This wasn’t the first time Dunst has spoken about the awkward lip-lock. Entertainment Tonight dug up an old interview from when Dunst was 12, where she said, “Brad was like my older brother on the set… It was gross.” Yeah, gross. A full-on 31-year-old man kissing a preteen? No thanks. But Dunst’s honesty about the situation is precisely why we love her.

Despite that awkward moment, Dunst still has fond memories from the set. “Other than that, I was treated like a total princess,” she said, reminiscing about the kindness of her co-stars. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise might have been heartthrobs then, but they were “delightful” to her. She was the cute kid on set, and they took on prominent brother roles without hesitation.

Now, it wasn’t all awkward kisses and weirdness. Cruisy ensured that Christmas on set was magical for Dun, his considerate guest. “One morning, around Christmas, I remember going into my dressing room, and he’d set up a beautiful tree covered in ornaments for me,” she recalled. If that’s not peak significant brother behavior, I don’t know what is.

Fast forward to today, and Dunst is a full-blown star with significant roles in Little Women, Jumanji, and Interview with the Vampire, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. But looking back, she still can’t shake that gross kiss. And who can blame her?

Here’s the kicker, though: even now, Dunst’s relationship with her Interview with the Vampire co-stars is still going strong—thanks to Tom Cruise’s $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake, affectionately known as “The Cruise Cake” in her house. “It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had,” Dunst said. And don’t worry, it’s not just for her—her husband, Jesse Plemons, gets one too. Double the cake, double the love.

So yeah, that kiss with Brad Pitt might’ve been weird, but Dunst came out of it with a career-launching performance, sweet memories, and a cake that’s still keeping her fed 30 years later.

