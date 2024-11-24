Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship has significantly deteriorated in recent years, with the custody of their children remaining at the heart of their beef.

Recent reports suggest that Jolie has cut the actor off from their kids, leaving the actor so distraught that he is willing to plead with his ex to let him see their children.

Brad Pitt Has Not Given Up On His Kids

“Brad has not given up on his kids and it’s been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets,” an insider has revealed to Radar Online.

The insider added, “With the holidays coming, he’s feeling the heartbreak even more and he’s now saying he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy.”

Most of Brad Pitt’s Children Have Even Dropped His Surname

According to RadarOnline, the Fight Club star’s relationship with Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox is at an all-time low amid his legal dispute with their mother.

Most of Pitt’s children have even dropped his surname, adding further to his woes. Shiloh filed a court petition to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, while others have also informally changed their names. Currently, only the two youngest kids see Pitt during his visitation rights.

“Brad is weary of the endless court battles and is appealing to Angie to end the bitterness, not only to bring peace but to draw a close to the senseless spending on legal fees,” a source has disclosed.

The 60-year-old star is also locked in a legal battle with Jolie over the sale of her 50 percent share of their French winery Chateau Miraval to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch. “He’s willing to put an end to the lawsuit and be more agreeable in other matters if she lets him see his kids,” the source added.

“He just wants a chance to spend a little time with them. On Thanksgiving, he’s planning to have his whole extended family over, and he knows they all love and miss his kids. It kills him that he’s estranged and will do whatever is absolutely necessary to break down those barriers.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Running Skills Are The Secret Behind His Box Office Wins? Scientific Study Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News