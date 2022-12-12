Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle need no introduction. The couple or always in news for something or the other since the last couple of days, the back in the headlines for the recent documentary that the streaming on Netflix. Going into the details, a new documentary series call, Harry and Meghan is creating waves online for all the news truths and facts it has.

According to the news report that is published in Times of India, it is being said that King Charles three has decided to stay away from this documentary series in order to not to be in vault in any drama surrounding his son and daughter-in-law.

Talking to one of the leading entertainment media houses in the US, Royal expert, Tom Bower talked about how the royal family doesn’t really want to talk about it.

Talking to Page Six, Bower said that the whole problem is that Charles hits confrontation and someone who had dinner with him earlier. “This week told me that he wants to stay out of it,” Bower explained.

This sale seems to be the case with Meghan Markle’s father as well. Samantha Markle, the half sister of Meghan told the US-based entertainment portal that Thomas Markle is not interested in watching the documentary. As per Times of India, Thomas wants to focus on his health right now and doesn’t want to know what is in the series as he is not interested. Samantha even told them that he is still recovering from the stroke he had earlier this year.

Yeah, looks like the fathers of yes both Harry and Meghan are not interested in watching and knowing what their kids have to say in the much talked about documentary series on Netflix. Meanwhile, fans of the couple were really loving the city’s and it seems to be one of the top trending and most watched series on Netflix today.

