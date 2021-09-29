Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian is the youngest Kardashian sister, who is known for being brutally honest when it comes to sharing how she feels. Khloe has been caught up in several controversies as well and has often found herself part of some random crazy rumours. If the reports are to be believed then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star once took to Twitter to respond to rumours that she has surgically enhanced her bottom.

The TV personality also once shared that she felt terrorised by the fake rumours that spread about her online. Nevertheless, being famous means being under the spotlight almost all the time and hence rumours about the Kardashian will always keep making the news.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian clapped back at another rumour regarding the star and Met Gala. Khloe took to Twitter to answer several queries from fans, including one thing that has been spreading through social media like wildfire. Some people suggested that the Kardashian sister is banned from the Met Gala. The tweet to which she responded read, “khloé now that you are online please tell met gala rumours are true. please clarify thank u.”

Read the tweets here:

khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank u — guzman (@DramaKing25) September 29, 2021

Absolutely NOT True — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021

To this, Khloe Kardashian said, “Absolutely NOT True.” She has never attended Met Gala as some sources have claimed that Vogue’s Anna Wintour has called Khloe as ‘too C-list’. Met Gala is a star-studded benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that is typically held in New York City on the first Monday in May. The guest list features an elite guest list curated by Wintour. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event took place in September this year.

People walked the red carpet, including Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber. This year’s theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and all the stars looked as stunning as the next.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister Kim, who wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, faced numerous trolls who compared her with Harry Potter’s ‘dementors’. Stay tuned for more!

