R&B singer Keri Hilson has had a long-standing feud with Beyoncé that lasted almost a decade. For those who don’t remember, this quarrel between the two began when Keri threw shade at the Halo singer’s 2009 song, Turnin’ Me On. She added fuel to the fire in 2011 when she refused to pose with an issue of Juicy magazine as it featured Beyoncé and Jay Z on the cover.

Read on to know what the R&B singer has to say now about Beyoncé. She also shared her response if presented a chance to work with Queen Bey.

In a recent conversation with radio host Persia Nicole, Keri Hilson spoke about her decade long feud with Beyoncé ending. When asked if she would like to collaborate with the Single Ladies singer, Keri said, “Yeah sure. Absolutely.” Adding further, Keri said, “She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment. I appreciated it.”

Keri Hilson continued, “I feel like she understood what had happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I.” She added, “Yeah, it would be probably a very fun experience to do that if she were open. I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”

Talking further, the R&B singer said, “Whether it is working together or not, we can see each other. We can understand and nod and you know. We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect [now]. I think at the very minimum there can be that. That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at. I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it. Of course.”

Check out the video of Keri Hilson talking about Beyoncé here:

