On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, the entire country is remembering the sacrifice of Indian freedom fighters, who fought to death to free our nation from British rule. The tricolour is standing tall everywhere our eyes can go and it is indeed a proud moment for every patriot. Over the years, many stars from the West have wished their Indian fans a Happy Independence Day, adult star Kendra Lust has also sent her heartwarming wishes via Instagram. Here’s how netizens are reacting to it.

Lust has been in the adult film industry for over a decade now. Apart from her movies, she is also an active Instagram user and enjoys a massive following of over 10 million.

While Kendra Lust is popular across the globe, she seemingly has a soft spot for India. The p*rn actress never fails to shower her love for her Indian fans and treat them with some photoshopped pictures of herself. On the occasion of Independence Day, she took to her IG handle to drop a picture of herself in a white saree. The photo is evidently an edit in which the actress could be seen standing in a balcony, wearing a floral white saree with matching blouse and accessories.

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust)

The photo also had the text, “August 15 Happy Independence Day.” Netizens were seemingly stunned seeing Kendra Lust’s photo and widely reacted to it. While an Instagram user wrote, “it’s edited or you wear saree in real anyway looking gorgeous,” while another commented, “thank you for wishing, love you always.”

A third one joked, “She knows her actual followers,” while a fourth one quipped, “Really you get a lot of love from india.”

This is not the first time Kendra Lust has posted something about India. She also seems to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan as she rigorously promoted his film Pathaan.

