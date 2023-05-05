Kendall Jenner is one of the world’s most successful and highest-paid models. The Victoria’s Secret model is currently making headlines for her brewing romance with alleged boyfriend Bad Bunny and her Met Gala 2023 look. Onto the series of new events, a Kendall fan on Twitter called her the ‘prettiest’ woman, which led to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans dropping her pictures in her comments and calling her prettier than the model. Scroll below to take a look at the Twitter thread.

Kendall is massively popular among fans worldwide, with over 286 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, Aishwarya is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has done critically acclaimed work in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

A user named ‘China Palace’ shared Kendall Jenner’s picture with a caption that read, “i don’t know a prettier woman y’all please shut the f*ck up.” The picture is from the Vanity Oscars party in 2022, and the diva was seen wearing Balenciaga.

i don’t know a prettier woman y’all please shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/YgiNuo4rNx — china palace (@greatestptl) May 3, 2023

The post has over 636K views on Twitter. As soon as Kendall Jenner’s post went viral on social media, fans started reacting to it, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans dropping her pics in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Meanwhile Aishwarya Rai 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IEWZi14jRw — Aishwarya Rai 4Ever (@4everAishwarya) May 5, 2023

Here Kendall is nothing before her absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/ulqAMzEN1H — Sara (@SaraR0203) May 5, 2023

What are your thoughts on Kendall Jenner fans getting slammed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pics in the comments and calling her prettier than the model? Tell us in the space below.

