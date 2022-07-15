Keanu Reeves is a hell of an actor and films such as Speed, The Matrix, John Wick, Constantine and more proved his calibre. The Canadian actor, who is voicing Bruce Wayne aka Batman in DC League of Super-Pets, opens up about whether he is up to wearing the caped crusader’s suit on screen.

While Reeves will be heard voicing The Dark Knight in the soon-to-release animated film, the DC superhero has been brought to life on the silver screen by actors like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and most recently Robert Pattinson among many more.

At Wednesday’s (July 13) L.A. premiere of DC League of Super-Pets, Keanu Reeves, 57, while in conversation with Extra n the red carpet revealed if he would like to play Batman and not just voice him. During his brief interaction with the publication, The Matrix actor first spoke about how much he enjoyed stepping into the role of Bruce Banner and his superhero persona – even if it was just for a short time.

Keane Reeves told the channel, “I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome.” When asked if he would like to put on the caped crusader’s suit, the John Wick actor confessed, “It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome.”

But is he open to stepping into the superhero from Gotham’s shoes? He joked, “Maybe down the road, maybe when they need an older Batman…”

Besides Keanu Reeves, DC League of Super-Pets stars Kevin Hart as Ace/Bat-Hound, a Boxer that later becomes Batman’s dog and Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s Labrador Retriever known as Krypto/Bark Kent/Superdog. The computer-animated superhero comedy film – also featuring the voices of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, hits theatres on July 29.

