Kate Winslet has been in the business for quite long to know it in and out. The actor who most recently played a lesbian character in “Ammonite” opposite Saoirse Ronan, is now raising her voice on being gay in Hollywood. In her blunt statement, the actor has said she knows at least 4 Hollywood stars hiding their s*xuality.

Advertisement

Kate Winslet was never known for mincing her words. The actor has forever been as bold as possible in her interviews, and she was the same in her moat recent. Winslet recently opened up how being gay affects careers in Hollywood. She said actors hid being homos*xual because no one will cast them in straight roles ever. Read on to know everything you should and also what Kate exactly has to say about the same.

Advertisement

As per Kate Winslet, it isn’t easy to be gay in Hollywood. The Reader star in her interview with Sunday Times said, “I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their s*xuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that’s f***ed up.”

Kate Winslet further revealed how she knows a well-known actor who is bis*xual. She says he most recently got a new agent. The agent on his/her first day told the actor that they know he is bis*xual and they won’t publicize that. “I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their s*xuality. It’s painful because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say, ‘I don’t want to be found out’,” Says Kate.

Calling all of this a “dated crap,” and how it is difficult for men to come out in Hollywood, Kate Winslet added, “That should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it’s nobody’s business.”

But the question that arises is why is Kate opening up about this all of a sudden? She says she wants to make the newcomers feel more comfortable and open. “I don’t intend to browbeat or take on Hollywood,” Kate Winslet said. “We’re just talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession and finding a way to make it more open. For there to be less judgment, discrimination, and homophobia.”

What do you have to say about Kate Winslet’s opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds AKA Deadpool To Join X-Men For An Adventurous Ride In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube