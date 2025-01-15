Kanye West recently made waves by posting a provocative shot of his wife, Bianca Censori, in the world’s tiniest bikini on Instagram Stories, only to quickly pull it down.

The eye-catching snap, showing the Australian model flaunting her curves, comes just after the couple’s sun-soaked birthday celebration in the Maldives.

Kanye West posted this of Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/coBnKyYKRt — . (@ecozeroHQ) January 14, 2025

West had already shared a sultry black-and-white video of Censori relaxing in a bathtub, teasing her birthday message with a simple “Happy birthday baby” caption.

Ye wishing his wife Bianca Censori a happy birthday with this video. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Vn3FGca1PP — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 5, 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Cesnori’s Recent Private New Year Celebration

Their Maldives getaway was nothing short of extravagant, with the pair holed up at a $6,000-a-night five-star resort.

West even threw a private DJ set to ring in the New Year, delighting fans—and even playing a Taylor Swift song, much to the surprise of many, given their ongoing rivalry.

But the secluded island wasn’t just about parties and luxury; they swapped their plans to visit Dubai for the quiet privacy of the Maldives, where West took advantage of no paparazzi and plenty of downtime with Censori, playing PS5 games while it rained.

“They planned to celebrate Bianca’s birthday in Dubai but switched their plans and headed to the Maldives,” an insider said, per RadarOnlne. “Kanye was really happy to see there were no paparazzi on the island and he’s been welcomed by a lot of fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Kanye West’s Tension With Kim Kardashian

However, while the controversial couple is enjoying their life in the spotlight, there’s tension brewing back home.

Sources say Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, is less than thrilled with the rapper’s public displays of affection toward his new wife, especially with the provocative outfits and racy posts.

Word has it Kardashian has warned West that she might restrict his visitation with their children unless he tones it down.

Despite her own penchant for daring fashion, she reportedly doesn’t want their four kids exposed to what she deems inappropriate displays, leading to a heated argument between the exes.

“Kim has let Kanye know she’s going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart,” the source said. “They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

