Indian actor Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project ‘Kandahar’ is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S. There’s only a few days left for its release and the actor is naturally nervous and excited about it at the same time.

Ali said: “Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the U.S. alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film.”

Ali Fazal added: “A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the U.S., I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer.”

Ali Fazal’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the U.S. and eventually will release across the globe.

