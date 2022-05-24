K-pop band Tomorrow X Together debuts at No. 4 on Billboard 200

K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, which comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, has made it to the fourth position on the Billboard 200.

Advertisement

According to an article by Billboard, Tomorrow X Together has charted its 4th EP, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, at Number fourth on the Billboard 200, as well as Number 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with the third-largest sales week of any album in 2022.

Advertisement

‘Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ marks Tomorrow X Together’s sixth entry into the Billboard 200 and second consecutive entry into the chart’s Top 5.

The band’s debut album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’, charted at No.140; the third EP, ‘minisode 1: Blue Hour’, charted at No.25; the Japanese first studio album, ‘Still Dreamin’, charted at No.173; the second studio album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, charted at No.5; the Japanese first EP, ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ charted at No.177; and the newest 4th EP, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, charted at No.4.

Must Read: Amber Heard Was Paid A Salary Of $2 Million For Aquaman 2 Amid Johnny Depp Battle While Jason Momoa Received Whopping $15 Million?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram