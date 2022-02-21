Canadian singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer was all set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening (U.S. Pacific Standard Time) as a part of his Justice World Tour but had to delay the concert following the outbreak of Covid-19 in his team.

As per ‘Variety’, the Vegas concert has been pushed back a few months, with a new date of June 28. Tickets for the original concert date will be honoured and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.

The tour shared news of the abrupt delay as they put out a statement accessed by ‘Variety’. “Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.”

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” the statement further reads.

The Justice World Tour has just begun with its inaugural performance in San Diego on Friday. Las Vegas was intended to be the second in line performance for the tour, which is set to run across 20 countries through March 2023.

