Canadian pop star Justin Bieber had a special message for all working mothers, in his new social media post.

The artiste put up a message praising the hard work working mothers put in on Instagram.

Justin Bieber captioned the post, “Let’s just take a second to remember the superhero’s we call MOM’S! Love you MOM.” Along with this, he also a shared a note for them that read, “Shoutout to all the working, amazing MOMS who are juggling with so much right now… You are my hero’s!!”