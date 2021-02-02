Canadian pop star Justin Bieber had a special message for all working mothers, in his new social media post.
The artiste put up a message praising the hard work working mothers put in on Instagram.
Justin Bieber captioned the post, “Let’s just take a second to remember the superhero’s we call MOM’S! Love you MOM.” Along with this, he also a shared a note for them that read, “Shoutout to all the working, amazing MOMS who are juggling with so much right now… You are my hero’s!!”
After this post, Justin Bieber shared a series of pictures that feature him singing on the stage. He captioned two of the four posts as “But I might go down to the river” and “Dont think that ill be a saint…” The other two he only tagged the photographer.
Justin Bieber recently put out a version of his music video “Anyone”, where he is seen engaged in PDA with wife Hailey Bieber. In the music video, there were only a few moments capturing the singer as the whole song features his model-wife. The pop singer shows off his heavily tattooed torso in the video, that seems to be from their recent road trips.
Earlier this month, the pop singer played a champion boxer opposite Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch in a film directed by Colin Tilley.
