The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer Joker: Folie à Deux has finally been released into Indian theatres today (October 2). The movie marks the sequel to the 2019 film Joker, directed by Todd Phillips. We are done with the first half of the movie, and here’s a quick post-interval review of it.

Joker: Folie à Deux’s plot continues from the events of the 2019 film wherein Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is serving a prison sentence for murdering Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) and four other people. As events lead to his trial, Arthur is labeled as a martyr/celebrity who has just become a victim of his mental illness, while some see him as a downright cold-blooded murderer. Amid this, he meets the deranged Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), who seems to be bewitched by him, having undergone the same trauma as Arthur, which ultimately lands her in prison. The two start a whirlwind romance in the prison while all eyes are on Arthur’s trial.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga leave no stone unturned to unleash the needed fire, intensity, and pathos in their performances. Phoenix especially shines in the scenes of distress, vulnerability, and confusion. The movie skillfully begins with an animated showcase of how the Joker’s ‘shadow’ committed all the crimes for which he was convicted.

However, where Joker: Folie à Deux falls flat is the movie transitioning into a musical in almost every scene. The placement of the musicals is misplaced and doesn’t even make sense. Arthur and Harley break into a random song while trying to exit the prison, and the sequence comes across as downright bizarre and nonsensical. The soundtracks, too, don’t strike a chord despite suiting the tone of the subplots.

We now hope that the second part of the movie doesn’t fall prey to these fallacies. The movie has indeed been marketed as a musical, but the inculcation of the same without any head or tail falls flat. Let’s see what the latter half of Joker: Folie à Deux has to offer us.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Joker: Folie à Deux. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

