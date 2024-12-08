Todd Philips’ much-talked-about DC sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga might’ve stirred up mixed feelings with its dark twist and gritty portrayal of Arthur Fleck, but it’s hard to ignore Phoenix’s powerhouse performance.

Of course, its theatrical run had us divided, but now you have the chance to see what all the fuss is about from the comfort of your home.

Joker: Folie à Deux Streaming Release Date

Are you ready Joker fans? Finally, Joker: Folie à Deux is heading to streaming and it’s about time. After its theatrical release in October, Todd Philips’ DC Elseworlds sequel will be available to stream exclusively on Max starting Friday, December 13, 2024.

If you want the classic cable experience, tune in to HBO on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8.00 pm E.T. Joker: Folie à Deux pulled in $206 million globally with mixed reviews as some slammed its dark ending while others couldn’t get enough of its stunning cinematography. But you get ready to dive into the madness that Phoenix and Gag brought to the screen.

Will Joker: Folie à Deux Have A Sequel?

Sadly, it looks like Joker: Folie à Deux will end the road for Arthur Fleck. Philips and the cast are off to explore new, non-DC projects, so we’ll suggest you not to hold your breath for a Joker 3. But hey, DC’s got plenty cooking with Matt Reeves’ The Batman Universe and James Gunn’s fresh take on the DCU.

