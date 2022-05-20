With each day, new witnesses take the stand and take sides in the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial. So far, Jennifer Grey, Whitney Henriquez, and Rocky Pennington are among others who have testified in the court. Now, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s former agent Tracey Jacobs is making a new set of revelations. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Johnny has sued Amber with a $50 million defamation suit over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp claims that the piece tarnished his image and he also faced financial loss as he was ousted from films like Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts.

Advertisement

Contradicting his claims, former agent Tracey Jacobs now claims that Johnny Depp was struggling with his career way before the Amber Heard drama took place. She had represented JD for 30 long years and had been a part of his journey from the early days. She called him “extraordinarily talented” and mentioned how she helped him become “one of the biggest stars in the world.”

However, Tracey Jacobs also mentioned how her professional relationship had become complicated with Johnny Depp during the final 10 years. She called out his “unprofessional behaviour” including alcohol and drug use and constantly showing up late to sets.

She appeared in court via video disposition and said, “Showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie. I never said you’re a difficult client… But I was honest. I said, ‘You’ve got to stop doing this, it’s hurting you.’ And it did.”

Just not that, Tracey also claimed that she had to go to Australia twice during the Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 shooting as Johnny Depp displayed his ‘unprofessional behaviour’ due to excessive usage of alcohol. The actor allegedly romanticized the ‘drug culture’ and had a ‘fundamental issue with anger’ that only worsened everything. No one committed to hiring him again in Disney, she further claimed.

Adding to it all were the claims that he asked her agency for a $20 million loan in January 2016 and while they did not help him directly, but did contribute to acquiring it from the Bank Of America.

Well, this could really be harmful for Johnny Depp in his court battle against Amber Heard.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram