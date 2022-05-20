Many people have shared their thoughts on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, including Depp’s exes. Though he may have received support from many, there are a few, including Ellen Barkin, who is speaking against him. Yesterday, we reported that Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez made claims on JD.

While taking the stand, Whitney said that Heard and Depp had a volatile relationship and recalled a fight that took place in 2015. She alleged that the actor hit her, while her sister hit him back as a defence. Later Amber’s sister claimed that JD had grabbed Heard by her hair and was whacking her repeatedly.

Now, Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin has spoken about more alleged violence she faced from the actor. She had previously testified during the libel case, where she had accused Depp of verbally abusing her and throwing a bottle at her. As per AFP, Ellen, who is famous for her role in Animal Kingdom, is testifying in the defamation case slammed on Amber Heard.

In a pre-recorded testimony, Ellen Barkin noted Johnny Depp was jealous, controlling, and frequently drunk. “He was drunk a lot of the time,” Ellen said. “He was a red wine drinker.” “He’s just a jealous man, controlling — ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?'” she added in the testimony for the Amber Hear case.

“I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having s*x with a person who wasn’t him,” Ellen recalled. She also added the incident where Johnny threw a wine bottle at her.

While Ellen Barkin is against Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard case, the Pirates of the Caribbean’s other exes, including Winona Ryder and Didi Gruenwald, have supported him. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

