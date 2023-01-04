John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Unveiled! Keanu Reeves Looks Lethal & Ready To Unleash Mayhem On His Enemies

Back with yet another sneak peek into John Wick’s world, Lionsgate has released the new poster of John Wick: Chapter 4. Capturing Keanu Reeves in his element, Baba Yaga looks ready to unleash mayhem on his enemies with his combat skills. Last year, Lionsgate launched the much-awaited trailer of John Wick Chapter 4 where Keanu Reeves is seen taking on his most lethal adversaries, looking deadly and dangerous as he takes on the fight against the High Table global to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures to release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on 24th March 2023 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

