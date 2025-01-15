Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have parted ways after a decade of marriage, with insiders revealing that their relationship had been on rocky ground for months.

The split follows a growing tension, as Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, have been living separately while navigating a painful situation.

Despite the personal struggles, Simpson emphasized that their children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, remain their top priority as they work through the separation privately.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Relationship in Spotlight

The couple’s marriage, which began in 2014 after four years of dating, had been a subject of speculation in recent months.

Simpson was last seen wearing her wedding ring in 2023, but their public appearances together had dwindled, with no sightings since Birdie’s kindergarten graduation in June.

Once filled with family moments, Simpson’s Instagram feed has been noticeably absent of content involving Johnson since their Easter celebration in April.

Cryptic Post-Fueled Rumors of Split

Adding to the mystery, Simpson shared a cryptic Instagram message that read, “Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth,” which some fans took as a subtle reflection on her marriage.

The absence of any posts about Johnson’s birthday further stirred rumors, as did Simpson’s comment about her personal growth. She described her return to music as “an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Possible Reason Behind the Split

Sources suggest that Simpson’s growing focus on cosmetic surgery and her hectic career may have strained the relationship, with insiders claiming Johnson grew weary of her mood swings and detachment from reality.

“Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance. Everyone’s wondering how long they can go on like this,” a source added per RadarOnline. “Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know. He’s been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has concentrated on providing stability for their children while Simpson immerses herself in her Nashville music projects.

Celebrating seven years of sobriety in November 2024, Simpson once described Johnson as her “rock,” supporting her through her sobriety journey and emotional ups and downs.

In 2023, Simpson, while speaking about Johnson, said, “A true love will never make you question yourself or what’s real. Thanks to my amazing soulmate, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt.”

“I don’t find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding,” she added. “He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life.”

However, as their marriage faltered, it became clear that their bond was no longer as unshakable as it once seemed.

