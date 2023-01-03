Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is now out of surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries in a weather-related accident.

He remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition”, ‘Variety’ quoted his representation as saying in a statement.

“Jeremy‘s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the statement reads.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy Renner was involved in a weather-related accident near Reno, Nevada, during the morning of New Year’s Day.

After being transferred to a nearby medical centre, Renner underwent surgery on Monday.

Jeremy Renner has owned a home in Washoe County for several years. The northern Nevada area was pummeled by heavy snowfall during a storm on New Year’s Eve, with more than 31,000 people losing power, according to News 4.

Along with his popular appearances as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner is currently anchoring Taylor Sheridan’s drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, with a second season due out later in January.

Jeremy Renner is also a two-time Oscar nominee, for his turns in ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘The Town’.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officials responded to a traumatic injury near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” the Office stated.

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

