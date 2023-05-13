Jennifer Lawrence is among the A-list Hollywood stars who never shy away from speaking their heart out. The actress, who has been in the industry for over 15 years now, has entertained the masses thoroughly with her acting skills. After exploring various genres, the Hunger Games star took up method acting and dived into her role so much that she often got high.

JLaw began her acting journey in 2006 with a minor role in the TV show Company Town pilot episode. She further took up some guest roles in TV shows before making her movie debut with the 2008 film Garden Party.

Jennifer Lawrence did only a few projects in the past four years, among which was the Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Apart from JLaw, the film had three other Oscar-winning stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. The movie also saw Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet and others in prominent roles.

In the film, Jennifer played the role of Kate Dibiasky, an associate of Leo’s Randall Mindy, who aims to warn the people of the planet of an approaching deadly comet. During the situation of distress, Kate took the help of weed to stay calm. Well, not just Kate but JLaw, in reality, also smoked pot to play the role.

According to Yahoo, in 2021, Jennifer Lawrence admitted to smoking weed for her role during a Q&A round. She added, “I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [at the time]” She continued, “Because my character was getting high in the movie.”

Jennifer Lawrence even revealed how her co-stars used to mock her during the filming and said, “I was a real target. Everyone was f*cking with me, I guess because I was high. Easy to f*ck with.”

