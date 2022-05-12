The Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence needs no introduction in the entertainment industry across the globe. She’s one of the most successful and talented actresses in the world and also beautiful. But do y’all know that her brothers would call her ‘ugly while growing up’. And not just that but ‘B*tt ugly’ as she once revealed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

That’s every sibling’s story ever, isn’t it? We have all been there and totally relate on how our brothers react to our fashion looks. Coming back to Jennifer, she’s someone with the most flawless skin and perfect curvaceous figure.

Advertisement

Once during a conversation with InStyle magazine, Jennifer Lawrence opened up on her life as a child and revealed how her brothers used to call her ‘ugly’. “When I was growing up, my brothers used to tell me I was ugly,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence continued and said, “B*tt-ugly, to be exact. One time I went into the kitchen and said, ‘Mom, am I pretty?’ And she said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ She refused to answer! … I was fortunate to go through a lot of my life without being too concerned about my appearance.”

The Joy actress also spoke about having radiant skin all the time and told Harper’s Bazaar, “If I don’t have an event, I normally don’t wear makeup. Since I often get it done professionally, I’m probably better off staying away from my face. I have learned nothing from the pros—ha!”

Well, balancing is the key when it comes to skincare. You need to figure out what works for you and what doesn’t.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers calling her ‘ugly’? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Will Smith To Be Replaced By Dwayne Johnson As Genie In Aladdin 2 Due To The Chris Rock Debacle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube