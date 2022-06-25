Jennifer Lawrence has always been one of the most loved celebrities in the western film industry who has presented the audience with a variety of hits in the last few years. The actress has a very unique persona and her deadpan sense of humour has always been a hit amongst her fans. A few years back, she was caught up in a pickle when her n*des from iCloud, leaked all over the internet, and years later, she shed some light on how difficult it was to deal with the disturbing sequence of events.

For the unversed, J Law was last seen playing a key role in the Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, which hit the market in December 2021. Even though she was pregnant, she actively participated in the promotional events of the film, and her character Kate was also very liked by the audience. In May this year, she confirmed that she has given birth to her first child with hubby Cooke Maroney.

In the year 2014, Jennifer Lawrence was all over the gossip magazines when her iCloud was hacked and her n*des were leaked all over the internet. Years after the incident, she opened up on what a horror show it was, in a conversation at Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I feel like I got gang-b*nged by the f*cking planet. Like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process”, she said.

Speaking about how intense all of it was, Jennifer Lawrence further said, “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. Think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.”

Explaining why she never sued Apple over the leaks, Jennifer Lawrence said, “…none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my n*de body back to me and Nic (her former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult), the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.”

