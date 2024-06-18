Jason Statham Once Said, "My Grandma" Can Do Marvel Movies & Avengers Star Hilariously Clapped Back "He's Got Nothing On Me!"

You’ll never see Jason Statham in a cape. The old-school action star is not marvelled by the Avengers swinging around a green screen. Statham even made his stance clear of the Marvel flick, which prompted The Hulk, aka Mark Ruffalo, to clap back hilariously.

Jason Statham is one of the biggest action stars in the world, and he takes pride in performing his own stunts. You’ll rarely catch the Transporter star relying on special effects and stunt doubles, so Statham’s antipathy toward superhero flicks largely reliant on green screens is understandable.

In 2015, the Fast & Furious 7 star told the Italian website I 400 Calci that he was disinterested in leading a superhero film. Jason Statham also name-checked the Marvel franchise, saying he has no interest in dwelling in that world.

The world-renowned action star who performs his stunt work explained that his disdain for the MCU stems from the green screen and visual effects restricting that actor’s performance.

Jason Statham went so far as to quip that he could get his grandma to put on a cape and hire stunt doubles for the action sequence in a Marvel movie, suggesting the franchise lacks true grit. Statham said, “I could take my grandma and put her in a cape, and they’ll put her on a green screen, and they’ll have stunt doubles come in and do all the action. Anybody can do it.”

The action actor continued that superhero franchises don’t feel “authentic” to him. Statham added, “I’m inspired by old, real-star [actors]—guys that can really do their thing.”

The comments came after Jason Statham campaigned to star in a James Bond Film, telling the Guardian he would take the series with the Iconic spy character in a “very, very different direction” if he were cast.

The comments generated a lot of controversy at the time, and Mark Ruffalo, who Plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hilariously clapped back.

During the premiere of Infinitely Polar Bear in 2015, the Avengers star responded to Stathna’s Marvel diss. Vulture asks the Avengers Star if he thinks he’s as tough as Statham. Ruffallo quipped, “I mean, do you really need to ask that question? It’s Jason Statham. He’s like a featherweight. He’s got nothing on me! Clearly.”

Fans would have to wait for the epic battle between the two stars.

