Jamie Lee Curtis says her youngest child is transgender
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has talked about her transgender daughter and said that she “watched in wonder and pride” as her son became her daughter Ruby.

In an interview to AARP The Magazine, the 62-year-old actress, who is married to Christopher Guest, opened up about Ruby, reports people.com.

Describing her life as a “constant metamorphosis”, Curtis shared that Ruby, 25, works as a computer gaming editor while her oldest child, 34-year-old daughter Annie, is currently married and works as a dance instructor.

