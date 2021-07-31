Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has talked about her transgender daughter and said that she “watched in wonder and pride” as her son became her daughter Ruby.

In an interview to AARP The Magazine, the 62-year-old actress, who is married to Christopher Guest, opened up about Ruby, reports people.com.

Describing her life as a “constant metamorphosis”, Curtis shared that Ruby, 25, works as a computer gaming editor while her oldest child, 34-year-old daughter Annie, is currently married and works as a dance instructor.

Trending

Ruby and her fiance now have plans to get married next year during a wedding that the actress will officiate.

Curtis doesn’t currently have any grandchildren between her two kids, she said that she and Guest “do hope to” have them sometime soon. The actress also spoke about her family life and how she still feels most at home wherever her husband is.

“I feel safe when I drive up and see that (he is) home. That’s the long marriage. It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1984, will celebrate 37 years of marriage this December.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has given a motivating response to Hollywood star Will Smith’s social media post saying he is currently in his “worst shape”, post-pandemic.

Curtis reinforced his positive message by reminding people to set their own realistic self-acceptance goal.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Curtis, 62, shared an unedited photo of herself from an old More Magazine photoshoot alongside the 52-year-old Smith’s shirtless image, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change,” she wrote alongside the picture.

She added: “My old MORE @_moremagazine story was both a testament to ‘The way things were for me’ as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and airbrushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes. None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits.”

“The GOAL is self-acceptance, self-love. Realistic, attainable self-acceptance. In recovery, we say ‘compare and despair’, ‘nothing changes unless something changes’,” Curtis, quoted sayings she collected during her drug and alcohol addiction recovery.

She added: “MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training. Mostly it should be a discussion starter.”

Near the end of her message, Curtis said: “Happy to be a part of an ongoing conversation and sell my four-word self-help book here! EAT LESS (BETTER), MOVE MORE!” She additionally tagged Will and included a hashtag that read “eat less move more.”

Must Read: Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner Look Intense In The First Look, Series To Premiere On Disney+ In November

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube