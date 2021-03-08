PRINCE HARRY and Duchess MEGHAN are expecting a baby girl.

The couple is currently expecting their second child together, and during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey – which aired on Sunday (07Mar21) – they revealed their unborn baby will be a girl.

Prince Harry said: “It’s a girl.”

The 36-year-old royal – who already has 22-month-old son Archie with Meghan Markle – said having both a boy and a girl is “amazing”, and insisted their family will be complete once their daughter is born.

“It’s amazing,” Prince Harry gushed. “I’m just so grateful. To have any child, anyone or any two would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

The couple also confirmed they aren’t planning on having any other children after their second child is born.

When asked if they’re stopping at two children, Prince Harry said: “Done.”

And Meghan Markle, 39, added: “Two is it.”

The former actress then revealed their baby is due “this summertime”.

Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day (14Feb21) with a statement from their spokesperson.

The statement read: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The pregnancy news came after Meghan Markle revealed last November (20) that she had suffered a miscarriage that July. (SVB/BAN/SVB)

