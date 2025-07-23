Despite widespread critical acclaim and positive feedback from cinephiles, Marvel’s last superhero outing, Thunderbolts*, underperformed at the box office. Now, all eyes are on The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the latest installment of the Fantastic Four film series, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Unlike the previous three entries – Fantastic Four (2005), Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and the 2015 version – this new installment is earning strong praise from most critics.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently holds an impressive 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling a major win for Marvel Studios. And if you’re wondering whether the film includes a post-credits scene, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a spoiler-free update on that, along with key details about the film’s story, cast, etc.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene In The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

No prizes for guessing — the answer is yes. According to Collider, the film includes not just one but two post-credits scenes. Without revealing any major spoilers, the first end-credits scene is the more significant of the two, teasing the direction Marvel may take with its future storylines.

The second post-credits sequence takes a lighter and more comedic approach, but features some fun Easter Eggs for diehard Marvel fans. Moreover, the credits scenes reportedly serve as a tribute to a key figure in Marvel’s history. Judging by the early buzz, it seems both post-credits scenes are well worth waiting through the credits for.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world. The ensemble cast also includes Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and others in supporting roles.

It remains to be seen if The Fantastic Four: First Steps can attract audiences to theatres across the globe in a big way. The titular superheroes will also be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit the big screen on December 18, 2026.

