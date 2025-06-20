Being a successful, rich, and handsome bachelor in town is quite a task, which is why who Leonardo DiCaprio is dating has always been a huge question. Although the Titanic actor is known for having flings with women aged 25 or below, but this time, he broke his norm and fell in love with a model named Vittoria Ceretti, who is now 27 years old. But is he engaged to her?

Well, there have been a lot of reports suggesting that Leo has finally decided to take the next big step and got engaged to his current girlfriend, after dating many famous women. But there’s no confirmation yet, so we don’t know for sure. However, there are some things we found out along the way while digging deep about the actor’s relationship timeline with Vittoria Ceretti. Scroll ahead.

Has Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti Decided To Get Engaged?

Not yet, but that might be in the cards in the near future. For those who don’t know, DiCaprio and Ceretti have been dating since 2023. In recent months, their relationship has become quite serious, and sources close to the actor even revealed that they can get engaged anytime soon (via Gazeta Express). The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been linked up with many women over the years of his career, but none seemed to have a long-term commitment. But this time it could be different with the Italian model.

In March 2024, engagement rumors started to spread everywhere, but it turned out Vittoria Ceretti was just wearing a ring on her left hand as a fashionable piece. That ring situation created quite a buzz online. However, the couple has yet to get engaged.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti’s Relationship Details

It all started in August 2023, but gradually, their relationship gradually deepened. Vittoria Ceretti even met the actor’s mother, making it even more special. They were often spotted spending quality time with each other until they made their Met Gala debut. Although they didn’t walk hand-in-hand on the blue floral red carpet, he brought her as his date. Everybody loved their semi-sneaky hard launch at the Met Gala, and one of the pictures that featured both of them from the event went viral.

However, in March 2025, for Vogue France’s April release, Vittoria Ceretti spoke about love and relationships, and even though she didn’t mention Leo’s name, it was pretty clear about whom she was talking. During the interview, she said, “If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence. As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she explained. “And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex.”

She continued, “So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.” When asked to give a little detail about her current lover, the model shared that they met in Milan and kept other details under wraps. Although she did refer to Titanic as ‘an iconic film’. Hmm!

Well, do you think Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti would get engaged anytime soon?

