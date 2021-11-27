Marvel Cinematic Universe saw a completely different unexplored zone with the release of Eternals. A movie about the celestials who have been at the duty of protecting Earth from deviants for over 7000 years. While the clan managed to do it successfully for centuries, when they got to know the real goal that Arishem (their god) set for them, they were divided into teams. Richard Madden’s Ikaris turned the villain in the third act.

While majority of the 10 Eternals followed Gemma Chan’s Sersi after Salma Hayek’s Ajak died, she aimed to stop the emergence that would end Earth. While Richard Madden’s Ikaris was against them and supported Arishem saying the emergence cannot be stopped. In the end, when Sersi is successful, Ikaris with tears in his eyes just flies away towards the sun.

Now according to the latest revelation made for Eternals writer Kaz Firpo, Richard Madden’s Ikaris is actually dead in the MCU. Yes, you read that right, he flies towards the sun to end his life. He cannot take the baggage of letting his team down so he takes the step.

Kaz Firpo as per Screenrant says, “What is the melting point of an Eternal? How long does it take to literally melt an Eternal robot? For what it’s worth… yeah, it was always that. He can’t bear to face his family after what he’s done, which he realizes. I don’t think that Ikaris even thinks that he’s wrong. I think that he just has so much regret. He’s very sorry. I think he’s sorry for the way he lived his whole life on this planet, and that’s a lot of burden to carry. So really, that act is basically saying, “I made a mistake, but I can’t face my family, and I can’t go on living.”

The Eternals writer added, “It began as an exile that I think, throughout the course of the filmmaking, really became something that needed to be definitive. It really is a moment of saying, “It’s sacrifice.” It’s sort of saying, “I can’t serve the Eternals. If I can’t serve the Celestials, and I can’t be with my family, then I choose this third option,” which — for him — really is oblivion. So yeah, he dead.”

