Pop sensation Madonna has reigned over her realm for years. The artist alongside her prolific work is known for being unfiltered about everything in life. What is also unfiltered is her fashion sense, and she does not mind wearing the riskiest clothes on earth. Over years she has many a time-worn the most revealing clothes and called them her freedom of expression and she strongly advocated that. But turns out Instagram is not up for her free of expression.

While people who follow Madonna since the scratch and her most honest fans know what she stands for and look at the revealing clothes as her way of liberation. But Instagram looks at it as violation and has pulled down a few of her picture. The pop sensation in a lengthy post has blasted the photo-sharing app revealing that they recently took down a picture of her that had a part of her nipple being revealed.

Madonna in a long post shared a series of pictures Instagram pulled down from her handle. She wrote, “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized.”

Madonna added, “The nipple that nourishes the baby! . Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s a*s which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸 #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace”

What do you have to say about Madonna’s reaction to Instagram pulling her pictures down? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

