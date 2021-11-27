There lesser twists and turns in thrillers than there are in Kanye West aka Ye’s normal days. The Donda fame has been in the headlines forever since he first stood for the Presidential run. Following the same was the rumour about him getting divorced from Kim Kardashian, and later that was confirmed too. Everything around the divorce of these two is fodder for gossip mongers. While everything remains, Ye is trying hard to get Kim back.

If you are unaware, Kanye, yesterday made heads turn when he suddenly spoke about things going wrong and that he wants to make them right. Hinting at wanting to get back with Kim Kardashian and have a happily ever after. Amid all of this, he has now shared a picture on Instagram kissing Kardashian and that has become another viral thing on the Internet. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kanye West aka Ye took his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a picture from a news article. The photo was a black and white one featuring him and Kim Kardashian while they were indulged in a steamy kiss. The photo for the unversed, was shared by Kim back in 2019 on Instagram. But soon she pulled it down due to reasons unknown. Check it tight below.

Meanwhile, as per Hollywood Life, Kanye West in his latest speech about his personal life said, “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kanye West added, “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he also said. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”

