Diwali release Eternals is now slowing down. After taking a very good opening day in excess of 7 crores, it has now reached 35 crores* mark after a 15 day run. Ideally, one would have expected this to be the first week total for the Hollywood biggie. After all, the start was quite impressive. However, it faced heat right from Sooryavanshi in a pan-India level and Annatthe in south, where such genre of films usually do quite well.

The effects could be see in the weekdays itself when the collections kept coming down and then in the second week the film started folding up soon. Still, in the process, it has done well enough to at least emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood biggie in India post the pandemic. Though a few films have done well in the last, be it No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Fast & Furious 9 and Tenet to name a few, just a couple of these managed to surpass the 30 crores mark. Now Eternals has done much better, though 40 crores is out of reach and it would probably settle down in 37-38 crores range.

Given the hype, one would have expected bare minimum 50 crores lifetime from the superhero film and even a shot at the 75 crores mark. That said, the market has opened up for films in India and a big event film Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming on 17th December which should do the trick.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

