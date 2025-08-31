Ice Age is ready to return with another adventure as Disney officially revealed Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth film in the long-running franchise. The first teaser has already been released, giving audiences a playful taste of what is to come. The project was first announced during Destination D23 in November last year with an expected 2026 release, but the date has now shifted to February 5, 2027. This will mark the next major chapter in the saga that began more than two decades ago.

Ice Age: Boiling Point Hints at a Fiery Twist

The new instalment opens with the usual frosty vibe the franchise is known for, but almost instantly flips the tone with the title Boiling Point, which is a sharp contrast that hints at a big shift in the world of Manny, Sid, and Diego. There is no footage of the characters yet, which points to animation still being deep in production. However, even without the visuals, the teaser makes its message clear, that something new is heating up.

What Fans Can Expect from the Next Ice Age Movie

In this sixth entry, Manny, Sid, Diego, and the rest of the herd is heading into the Lost World again, but it won’t be all ice and snow this time. The name itself suggests danger, likely fire, lava, or something even stranger in their path. Sid’s playful recklessness is expected to drive much of the humor, while the journey itself is being described as the franchise’s most daring yet.

Ice Age Franchise Popularity and Legacy

The franchise continues to enjoy a rare position among animated films, with a 76 percent critics’ score and 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the years, it has managed to satisfy both families and reviewers, becoming a staple of children’s entertainment that spans across generations.

For John Leguizamo, who voices Sid the sloth, the series is more than work, per Collider. In a recent conversation, he explained that Ice Age has become part of family tradition, with grandparents, parents, and children all sharing the films together. He described the return as a sentimental journey that reconnects him with longtime collaborators Ray Romano and Denis Leary.

Ice Age: Boiling Point will arrive in theaters worldwide on February 5, 2027, setting the stage for another frozen yet fiery adventure.

