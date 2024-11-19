After what feels like an Ice Age of waiting, our favorite prehistoric crew is gearing up for another frosty adventure; you heard it right, Ice Age 6 has officially a release date. Disney is shaking things up by breaking the franchise’s usual spring and summer release by sliding into the winter slot previously reserved for an untitled Star Wars movie.

Now, fans can expect more hijinks from Manny, Sid, and Diego, in addition to Scrat’s struggle to score the elusive acorn in Ice Age 6. Well, it’s been long eight, chilly years since the last big-screen installment, and excitement is at the top.

Ice Age 6 Release Date

Ice Age 6 will be released on December 18, 2026, which means fans will see the trio—Manny, Sid, and Diego—once again after more than ten years.

Significant changes are coming with Ice Age 6, marking the franchise’s first theatrical release under Disney’s banner since they bought out 20th Century Fox. Previously, all five Ice Age movies were produced by Blue Sky Studios, the Fox-owned animation powerhouse that sadly shut its doors after Disney took over. Since then, we’ve seen The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and Scrat Tales pop up on Disney+, with Bardel Entertainment (known for their work at Nickelodeon) stepping in for Blue Sky.

Interestingly, Ice Age 6 lands during Disney’s usual holiday release window, where hits like Encanto shone, though Strange World and Wish bombed big time. Fingers crossed, it slides into theaters with some frosty magic this holiday season!

Ice Age 6 Cast

The confirmed cast of Ice Age 6 includes Ray Ramano as Manny, John Leguizamo as Sid, Queen Latifah as Ellie, Denis Leary as Diego, and Simon Pegg as Buck.

The saber-toothed Scrat is expected to return to Ice Age 6, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

