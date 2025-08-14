MAYA is a monumental new work of science-fiction fantasy from the next-generation storytelling studio, Department of Lore Inc. Hollywood superstar Hugo Weaving launched the first MAYA trailer. Introducing the heart of Maya, he said, “For those who control the bard, control everything.” The film is created by visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) and award-winning game designer Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI),

The trailer debut comes as MAYA makes its presence felt across two continents simultaneously, with major showcases at Worldcon 2025 in Seattle and an unprecedented architecture exhibition at IFBE Mumbai – marking an incredible week that positions MAYA to take the world by storm. Weaving’s narration in the epic teaser has instantly fueled speculation about his deeper role in the ambitious transmedia project.

The Offline Life Is The Greatest Threat In This Sci-Fi Universe

MAYA presents a sweeping science-fiction fantasy for our hyperconnected age. In this world, a network of sentient trees known as “Maya” acts as the living internet of planet Neh. Citizens “tether” daily to Maya, entering shared dreamscapes while immortal Divyas harvest data to see billions of possible futures. Everyone is tracked, everyone is “nudged” – except one person – whose freedom threatens everything.

Anand Gandhi said,“MAYA is the project we’ve always dreamt of making. An epic that brings together our love for ancient myths and their philosophical depth, our love for high-fantasy and its magic systems, our love for hard science-fiction that builds upon and pushes the known frontiers of science.”

“We began by creating a new world. And like the Saganian apple pie, we built everything from scratch. We got geologists, biologists, linguists, architects, artists from around the globe to build this new world with us,” adds Memon. Developed over four years, MAYA unfolds across films, games, novels, graphic novels, and immersive experiences. The first upcoming product from the universe is a novel, MAYA: Book One, launching soon on Kickstarter.

MAYA Takes Center Stage At Worldcon 2025 & IFBE Mumbai

While Maya trailer resonates worldwide, the film is also making its mark at Worldcon 2025, the world’s most important science fiction convention (August 13-17, Seattle), where Anand Gandhi is presenting MAYA to the global SFF community. MAYA’s Worldcon debut introduces it to the global genre fiction audience, sharing the stage with leading voices in today’s science fiction and fantasy.

Concurrently, MAYA serves as the opening exhibition of The Independence Project at IFBE Mumbai (August 14-17), where Gandhi and Memon invite audiences into the expansive world for the first time ever. The multi-day exhibition features breathtaking art by celebrated global concept artists.

Maya Trailer

