Hugh Jackman is one of the most desirable men on the planet. While the actor recently created havoc on the internet after his looks as Wolverine with Deadpool began to surface, the audiences are pretty hyped up to see that actor with adamantium claws. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is a loving husband to wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple has often taken digs at each other as she even talked about the actor being gay with Brad Pitt would not be a problem for her.

Hugh and Deborra have been married for over two decades and share two children. Both of them were first introduced as costars on the Australian show Correlli It was Jackman’s first role out of drama school, and Furness, who was considered a big name back then. In an unusual twist in Hollywood, the Wolverine actor is actually 13 years younger than Furness.

During a hilarious and revealing podcast with Gus Worland on Not an Overnight Success, Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness addressed the long-held rumours surrounding her husband’s s*xuality. When asked about the rumours that the Wolverine actor is “gay”, Furness simply mocked the idea as baseless and “so silly”. She added that it was just one of many rumours and said, “I mean, HELLO, guys. If he was gay, he could be gay!

Deborra-Lee Furness jokingly added that if Hugh Jackman had to be gay, he could date Brad Pitt. “He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!” said the wife of the Wolverine actor.

While we know that our beloved actor is not gay, he has got all jacked up to take on his Marvel role as he will be reprising his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hugh will be seen in his iconic comic-accurate costume for the first time after being playing the role for nearly two decades.

