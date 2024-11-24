Okay, wait a second—Hugh Grant’s honeymoon just got a whole lot crazier. The guy known for playing charming-but-awkward love interests in movies like Love Actually had a real-life drama unfold in Paris when his wife, Anna Eberstein, got “kidnapped” by an angry taxi driver. Yup, you read that right—kidnapped.

Here’s how it went down: Hugh and Anna, freshly hitched, were cruising around Paris when things went south. After asking the driver if his credit card machine was working, they reached their destination only to find out…it wasn’t. The €6 fare wasn’t an issue—except for the tiny detail that Hugh didn’t have cash on him. So, the driver rolls them to an ATM. Cool, right? Except that machine was broken too.

Now, Hugh’s starting to sweat. “I panicked and said to my new wife, ‘Get out the car, get out the car.’” Yeah, not exactly the romantic honeymoon vibes you’d expect. The driver wasn’t having any of it, though. He hit back with a “What are you doing?” to which Hugh fired back, “Your machine doesn’t work, so we’re not paying.” And that’s when the real twist happened—the driver drove off with Anna.

“I was like, ‘He drove off with my wife,’” Hugh said, casually dropping that bombshell on Seth Meyers. But don’t worry, it sounds like they worked it out, though Hugh didn’t dive too deep into how. As for Anna? Understandably, she’s still a little “resentful” about the whole thing since she didn’t exactly see Hugh sprinting after the car. But hey, they’re still going strong, so no harm done, right?

If you’re wondering how a guy like Hugh Grant, with his history of avoiding commitment, ended up married, it’s a bit of a twist too. After all those years of dating glamorous women and playing the lovable bachelor on screen (Four Weddings and a Funeral anyone?), he finally settled down with Anna, the mother of three of his five kids. They got married in a super chill ceremony at Chelsea register office—talk about low-key.

And let’s not forget those wedding rings. Hugh rocked a gold band with three red gemstones, which, fun fact, was a nod to a similar one he wore in Four Weddings. You can’t make this stuff up.

From his infamous past with Liz Hurley to that scandal with Divine Brown, Hugh has had his fair share of ups and downs in love. But now, he’s married, and life is—mostly—good. They may have had a slightly dramatic honeymoon, but hey, they have a killer story to tell.

So yeah, Hugh and Anna’s honeymoon wasn’t your average Parisian dream. But it’s a reminder that life’s unpredictable, and sometimes, it’s those crazy moments that make the best stories. Maybe you can skip the taxis next time.

