Hugh Grant is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. He is also one of the most controversial celebrities in the industry. From saying problematic stuff about his co-actors to coming across as rude during interviews, the actor is infamous for all. Interestingly, his relationship with scandals started quite early. In 1995, the actor got arrested for indulging in ‘lewd conduct’ with a s*x worker. Scroll on to learn more.

The Notting Hill actor made his debut with Privileged in 1982. He was considered the quintessential romantic hero of the 90s and was awaiting the release of his film Nine Months in 1995. Before that could happen, he made a ‘wild’ decision that landed him in jail and tainted his reputation. Recently, Grant opened up about it and made some weird jokes about it. Scroll on to learn more.

For the unversed, Hugh Grant was arrested by the Las Angeles Police Department in 1995 for indulging in oral s*x with a s*x worker named Divine Brown. He was not just accused of cheating but of performing indecency in public space. The actor was then already in a relationship with model Liz Hurley. He released an official statement that read, “Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”

While it has been way too many years since the incident, it seems that tabloids have not forgotten about it at all. During a recent interview with The View, Hugh Grant made jokes about the scandal and said that the media houses should let it go. He said, “Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, well he’s just bitter because he got arrested with a hooker in 1995.” The show’s host, Whoopi Golberg, interjected and said, “But you know what, really, who hasn’t?” Grant continued and added, “But actually it had nothing to do with that because that was never uncovered by tabloids. It was that the bloody police gave everyone the information. It was nothing to do with that.”

Grant put the blame on newspapers and said, “These big newspaper owners – largely non-tax-paying newspaper owners – are living above the law and invading the privacy of people whose kids are being killed in a road accident or whatever to get the sensational article.”

The actor has often expressed his interest in politics. He said that his campaign to prevent a Conservative majority from stopping Brexit would be about the newspapers’ power in Britain. Hugh Grant also shared a picture from his arrest on Twitter in 2019 and wrote, “To my dear trolls. Hope this is helpful. Now you have more time to spend with mummy.”

Take a Look:

To my dear trolls. Hope this is helpful. Now you have more time to spend with mummy. pic.twitter.com/FbbyC286cZ — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 5, 2019

What do you think about Hugh Grant’s statements? Do let us know!

