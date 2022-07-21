Harry Styles is one of the top pop artists in the world currently and there is no denying that fact. Doubt us? Well, just take a look at Texas University who have are all set to launch a course on him in Spring 2023. While his fans are still letting this amazing news sink in, singer Lizzo has revealed what the 28-year-old singer smells like.

Advertisement

Are you wondering what the answer will be? Some perfume or cologne or deodorant…. Well, Lizzo has done his fandom a favour and revealed to all what she smells when she sniffs around him – something millions of girls – and women too can only dream of doing.

Advertisement

In an ask-me-anything segment with Elle UK, Lizzo shared some very specific details about her British bestie Harry Styles. This interesting tit-bit – of how the ‘As It Was’ singer smells – was revealed after the ‘About Damn Time’ singer was asked who she’d trust more to take care of her after a night out – the former One Direction member or her ‘Rumors’ collaborator Cardi B. Her pick? The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

Revealing details of how Harry Styles smells, Lizzo said, “Harry smells very good; he smells like soap!” She continued, “Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like, it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very, like, whatever soap he showers in.” The singer – who performed alongside Styles at Coachella 2022, added, “Every time I see him, I’ll be like, [inhales] ‘You smell like soap!’ ‘Cause he really do — he smell fresh and clean.”

Talking about why Lizzo would choose Harry Styles over Cardi B to take care of her after a night out, the singer told the magazine, “I’m gonna say Mr. Harry Styles, only because that’s actually happened. And Harry stays really calm under pressure.” She added, “And he’d turn up real chill, you know what I’m saying? So I think he would be able to keep me together while everything’s falling apart.”

We are 1000% sure Harry Styles fans are on cloud nine reading this news. But sad too that they don’t know exactly which soap he uses so they too can smell like him.

On the work front, Harry will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Will Have Lesser S*x Scenes Than Game Of Thrones Reveals Showrunner: “We Don’t Shy Away From It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram