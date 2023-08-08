Actress Helen Flanagan has shown off a very different look for her 33rd birthday, causing a flurry of excitement on Instagram.

The ‘Coronation Street’ star sent her followers into a frenzy as she posed in her bedroom, sporting a low-cut leather mini dress next to a luxury bag, reports Mirror.co.uk. Helen looked sensational as she stared longingly at the camera with her blonde hair swept off her face, revealing super glam makeup and elegant diamond earrings.

She captioned the snap: “33 and thriving” and judging by the comments, it seems her fans agreed. One replied to the post: “Omg Helen, you look stunning!” While another told the mum-of-three she looked like “an angel”.

Later in her Instagram Stories, Helen appeared to smoke a candle as she put it in her mouth before lighting it and sticking it in her scrumptious looking, heart-shaped birthday cake. This clip didn’t go down quite so well with fans as one asked the ‘Rosie Webster’ star to “stop being so desperate.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the actress has recently returned from Barbados, where she took her kids, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie. Helen treated her fans to a number of bikini pictures, including one defiant snap after she was reportedly asked to leave a restaurant because she was “underdressed.”

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star was allegedly told to put some clothes on when she rocked up the Kyma coffee shop at the four-star Waves Hotel and Spa on the sun-kissed island, wearing a gold bikini.

Helen ended up borrowing a dress from one of the other diners, but she quickly got back into swimwear. Posing makeup free in an orange floral two-piece with her hair in a bun, she captioned the snap: “No make-up bikini beach pool days.”

Fans loved the post, with one gushing: “You don’t need makeup looking as beautiful as ever.” While another wrote: “You look stunning seriously. Beautiful and gorgeous as always.”

