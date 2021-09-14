Advertisement

Marvel released the Hawkeye trailer last night, and fans have started to pour in their reaction on Twitter. MCU’s Hawkeye is an upcoming Christmas miniseries which stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye. One can assume from the trailer that there might be some passing of the torch happening in the series. Fans will also see Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox in the show.

For those who are unaware, the series is based on the acclaimed comic by Matt Fraction & David Aja. The comic has sections drawn from physical disabilities. It also has an entire issue that is written and illustrated from the perspective of a dog.

Marvel fans have started to notice the similarities, and their reactions are pouring in on Twitter. There have been mixed reviews of the Hawkeye trailer. Fans stay divided as some cannot wait for the series starring Hailee Steinfeld, while others might have something else to say, and then there are some fans who can’t believe that the trailer has been released.

WAIT WAIT WAIT!! So…we got the Hawkeye trailer, Sophia pregnant, and the Met Gala all on one day??! And it’s only Monday??#HawkeyeTrailer #SophiaDiMartino #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/47itvQytd8 — Janna 💁🏼‍♀️ | Sylki and Loki memes (@SylkiMemes) September 13, 2021

me after watching the hawkeye trailer: pic.twitter.com/G2WDYZtmry — sophie ⧗ jail era 👍🏻 (@wandasmilfs) September 13, 2021

oh man if yall didn't get those references in the Hawkeye trailer ya missing out man go read the Matt Fraction Hawkeye run and of course many more Hawkeye runs #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/NMlZKrhdIU — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹 (@JayvonThomas2) September 13, 2021

The Hawkeye trailer shows that there is the attention given to the details, such as the hearing aids used by Jeremy Renner’s character Clint.

!!!! are those hearing aids like in the comics?? pic.twitter.com/hGvaevn7W6 — Derpdevil | ᛚᛟᚲᛁ ᛫ ᛋᛏᚫᚾ (@Phiodem) September 13, 2021

welp at least the MCU will finally address Hawkeye being deaf in the show, just like in the comics. he's wearing a hearing aid in this photo. pic.twitter.com/pbfsiRq57j — Nero (@MSpector_JM) September 13, 2021

Renner has been playing the role of Hawkeye since 2011 in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor. Since then, he has appeared in The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow, and many more films from the franchise.

Some fans are not as happy with the trailer as the others.

Hawkeye trailer pretty fascinating, just this company stuck with a guy they cast because he was on a six month hot streak back in 2010, followed through to the bitter end — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) September 13, 2021

Mediocre superhero. Batman is much better. I will not be watching im afraid — Certified Vamp Boy Max 🧛🦇🩸 (@FUCKUTR0LL) September 13, 2021

Am I the only one concerned about #Hawkeye ? This looks mediocre at best. And the not the hand me down dad jokes they got because the Disney Channel passed on them. Literally not a single joke landed, acting looked meh, cinematography just ok, action scenes not exciting pic.twitter.com/UNR5qh3ezf — Dante Ferrise (@dfwvu) September 13, 2021

In the trailer, we can see Hailee Steinfeld making her MCU debut as Kate Bishop. While the show also casts Florence Pugh, she is not present in the trailer, making the netizens take to Twitter to complain about the same.

No Florence Pugh in the Hawkeye trailer pic.twitter.com/ikoWXK1zFb — ZedZee (@ZedZeeEdits) September 13, 2021

The Hawkeye trailer has a disappointing lack of Florence Pugh, which is really all I wanted from that show after the Black Widow post credits scene. — Alison Gowans (@alison_gowans) September 13, 2021

Me watching Hawkeye to find Florence Pugh : pic.twitter.com/5KWYDOy72Q — Marin (@Marin_Yerro) September 13, 2021

Then there is one fan who is here only for the ‘most important character from the series.

THE most important content from hawkeye trailer pic.twitter.com/Rx2bjZD6zP — nick (@fitzbarnes) September 13, 2021

Since the release of the Hawkeye trailer, the fans have been divided. While some are happy with the series, which will premiere on November 24, 2021, others are disappointed. Created by Jonathan Igla, the Marvel CEO Kevin Feige will executive produce the series and will be directed by Rhys Thomas, Bert, and Bertie.

