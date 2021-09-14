Marvel's Hawkeye Trailer Has Been Released While Fans Remain Divided About The Series
Fan Reactions Of Hawkeye Trailer Are Out!(Pic Credit: Movie Still)

Advertisement

Marvel released the Hawkeye trailer last night, and fans have started to pour in their reaction on Twitter. MCU’s Hawkeye is an upcoming Christmas miniseries which stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye. One can assume from the trailer that there might be some passing of the torch happening in the series. Fans will also see Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox in the show.

For those who are unaware, the series is based on the acclaimed comic by Matt Fraction & David Aja. The comic has sections drawn from physical disabilities. It also has an entire issue that is written and illustrated from the perspective of a dog.

Marvel fans have started to notice the similarities, and their reactions are pouring in on Twitter. There have been mixed reviews of the Hawkeye trailer. Fans stay divided as some cannot wait for the series starring Hailee Steinfeld, while others might have something else to say, and then there are some fans who can’t believe that the trailer has been released.

Advertisement

The Hawkeye trailer shows that there is the attention given to the details, such as the hearing aids used by Jeremy Renner’s character Clint.

Renner has been playing the role of Hawkeye since 2011 in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor. Since then, he has appeared in The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow, and many more films from the franchise.

Some fans are not as happy with the trailer as the others.

In the trailer, we can see Hailee Steinfeld making her MCU debut as Kate Bishop. While the show also casts Florence Pugh, she is not present in the trailer, making the netizens take to Twitter to complain about the same.

Then there is one fan who is here only for the ‘most important character from the series.

Since the release of the Hawkeye trailer, the fans have been divided. While some are happy with the series, which will premiere on November 24, 2021, others are disappointed. Created by Jonathan Igla, the Marvel CEO Kevin Feige will executive produce the series and will be directed by Rhys Thomas, Bert, and Bertie.

Check out the trailer here:

Must Read: Friends’ Jennifer Aniston Calls David Schwimmer Her Brother Labelling The ‘Dating Rumours’ As ‘Bizarre’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out