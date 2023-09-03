The Tony Award winning play, ‘Harry Potter – The Cursed Child’, is now set to be licensed for school productions.

The producers behind the Broadway and West End-produced adaptations announced a partnership with Broadway Licensing Group to bring a reworked version to high school and secondary school theater programs worldwide starting in 2024, reports Deadline.

“Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said: “We are delighted to be working with Broadway Licensing Group so that schools around the world can stage their own productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We’re very proud that over half of the play’s audiences worldwide have been first time theatregoers.”

“With this schools version, we hope to broaden that audience even further by introducing younger generations to the magic of live theatre. We can’t wait to see how students embrace their creativity and bring the magic of the wizarding world to life on their school stages. It’s extremely exciting for us all.”

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, is the first ‘Harry Potter’ story to be presented on stage, has sold over 6 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne.

