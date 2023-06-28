Hollywood star Harrison Ford, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, feels that his titular character may seem invincible but he has a weakness.

The weakness is the age as the actor said that indy’s weakness is “ravaged by time”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrison Ford recently spoke to the media about the strength and weakness of his character.

Harrison Ford said, “I think Indiana Jones’ strengths are various. And we’ve demonstrated his strengths over the course of four movies. Now we’re entering into a new phase of his life. And we’re seeing him after an absence of 15 years. He’s aged somewhat. He’s retiring.”

Harrison said that the audience will get to meet Indy (in the new movie) on the last day of his retirement from academic life, which has not been inspiring for him.

Harrison Ford shared, “I think we meet him at a point where he’s at a low that we have not seen before. But I think it, dramatically, works really well because, at that moment, we’re also introducing Phoebe as the character that really stimulates the plot that’s going on. So I suppose his weakness is the ravages of time.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theatres worldwide on June 30.

Must Read: Madonna Had Been In ICU For Several Days, Upcoming Greatest Hits Tour Postponed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News