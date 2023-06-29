Madonna has postponed her upcoming greatest hits tour after being struck by a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her being rushed to hospital.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop’s manager Guy Oseary, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday (28.06.23) to tell fans she stayed in an intensive care unit for several days – with reports saying she had been found unresponsive and had to be intubated by medics.

He said, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care.”

Guy added Madonna’s team expected her to make a “full recovery” but stated they were pausing “all commitments”, including Madonna’s much-anticipated ‘Celebration’ tour.

He also promised fans more information and rescheduled tour dates would follow soon, adding, “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The singer was treated at a New York City hospital on Saturday (24.06.23), according to Page Six.

The outlet said a source told them the ‘Material Girl’ singer was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed but is now “alert and recovering”.

It added, “We’re also told that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal.”

The singer announced earlier this year she would launch her ‘Celebration’ tour in honour of the 40th anniversary of her music career.

Her 84-date global shows were due to kick off on 15 July at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and she has been regularly updating fans by sharing images and videos from her rehearsals online.

Madonna’s illness comes days after she hailed her twin daughters “Kweens” at their elementary school graduation.

She marked 10-year-olds Stella and Estere’s big day by sharing a photo of the pair on her Instagram stories showing them grinning and holding two bouquets of flowers.

Madonna captioned the image of her girls wearing blue caps and gowns: “2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!”

Stella and Estere are the ‘Material Girls’ singer’s youngest children, who she adopted from Malawi six years ago.

She also has daughters Lourdes, 26, and Chifundo, 17, and sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17.

Madonna adopted David and Mercy from Malawi in 2008 and 2009, and she had Lourdes with her ex-partner Carlos Leon, 56, and Rocco with her 54-year-old film director ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna recently told Variety growing up with her as a mum is “difficult”.

She added, “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge. It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle. Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

In one of her latest snaps on Instagram showing her preparing for the ‘Celebration’ gigs, Madonna said, “Calm before the storm… .”

The singer – who first entered the US Billboard Hot 100 with 1983’s ‘Holiday’ – last July, said about how she was keen to get back on stage, “I want to go on tour again. I’m a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.”

